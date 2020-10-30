Muhyiddin performs Friday prayers at Haji Muhammad Yassin Mosque

MUAR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today performed Friday prayers at the Haji Muhammad Yassin Mosque at the Pagoh Higher Education Hub in Bandar Universiti Pagoh here.

Muhyiddin, who is also member of parliament for Pagoh arrived at the mosque at 12.50pm dressed in light blue baju Melayu.

The RM39.8 million mosque built on a 4.73 hectare site was named after Muhyiddin’s late father Muhammad Yassin Mohamad, a renowned religious teacher in Muar district.

Construction of the mosque which can accommodate a congregation of 3,500 people began on April 4, 2016 and today is the first time Friday prayer is being held at the mosque.

The mosque also has various facilities including an Islamic Garden and eight units of quarters for the imam, bilal and siak. -Bernama