PONTIAN: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in Perak is still strong, with component parties still working with each other to govern the state in good order, said PH deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

While acknowledging the existence of a few problems in terms of communications, he said the PH government in the state still prioritised a strong spirit of cooperation among component parties to further the state’s development and prosperity.

“It is normal to have misunderstandings between parties such as PH component parties ... mainly in terms of communications, this cannot be denied,“ he told reporters here, when commenting on Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s hope to take over Perak before the next general elections, as reported recently.

“That’s his hope but I believe the PH government in Perak is still strong,“ said Muhyiddin, who is also the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He went on to say he was confident that Perak Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, along with his colleagues from Bersatu, PKR, Amanah and DAP, would continue to enjoy a good understanding among each other.

Yesterday, a video clip went viral on social media, featuring Ahmad Faizal apparently stating that he was fighting the DAP camp alone in Perak – he is alleged to have made the statement recently when campaigning alongside Karmaine Sardini, PH’s candidate for the Nov 16 by-election for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat in Johor. — Bernama