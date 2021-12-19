Muhyiddin prays for Tun M’s good health

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has prayed for the good health of former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix), who was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“I would like to express my sadness over the news that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the former chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is at the National Heart Institute.

“We pray that Tun Dr Mahathir will be able to recover as soon as possible,“ he said when addressing the audience during the dinner with the President held in conjunction with Bersatu’s fourth Annual General Assembly here, last night.

According to a statement from IJN recently, the medical check-up on Dr Mahathir is expected to be completed in a few days.

Earlier, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu also prayed for Mahathir’s speedy recovery.

