Muhyiddin promises cabinet that’s clean, of integrity

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin promised to appoint Cabinet members of calibre who have integrity and a clean track record.

Muhyiddin, who was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister on Sunday, said he is aware that the people want a clean and corrupt-free government, one that works with integrity.

“The government that I lead will also prioritise efforts to enhance integrity and good governance,” he said in his maiden address to the nation, titled ‘An Appeal to Malaysians’, and aired over all local television networks.

Muhyiddin said this includes efforts to eradicate corruption and abuse of power by enhancing enforcement and empowering relevant laws, regulations and practices.

This was his first address to the nation after taking his oath of office as the 8th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara yesterday.

Muhyiddin said he understands that what the people desired is a caring and efficient government capable of solving their problems.

In a speech that reflected the will to address these people-related issues, he said: “You need money for your daily necessities, to buy books and your children’s schooling necessities, to pay your water and electric bills and your house rental, to cover your car and housing loans and other needs of the family.”

The prime minister went on to say that health services, education and the implementation of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV2030) would also be given focus.

“I know that among the services most needed by you are quality and affordable healthcare delivery services. This will also be my priority,” Muhyiddin said.

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic that have also seen cases in Malaysia, the prime minister said: “In facing the current coronavirus situation, let us all ensure we take care of our health.”

Muhyiddin said he also is aware that Malaysians wanted quality education for their children, going on to note that education had always been a subject close to his heart.

“With my six-year experience as Education Minister, I promise to strengthen the country’s quality of education.

“I will ensure our children will receive an education which standards are on par with developed nations,“ he said, while adding that he had in fact, initiated this effort in the past, an undertaking that will now be reinforced and strengthened.

The prime minister said he knows that Malaysians want a country that is stable, peaceful and prosperous that offers a better life for all.

For this purpose, Muhyiddin said the government he leads will give emphasis to the SPV 2030 to propel the country’s economic growth and narrow the economic gap in society.

“Join me to rebuild our country and restore its glory,” he added. - Bernama