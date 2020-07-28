Muhyiddin receives courtesy call from National Dakwah Council leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues pertaining to Malay unity and the position of Islam in the country were among the matters discussed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and delegates from the National Dakwah Council (MDN) today.

The prime minister received a courtesy call from MDN leadership led by its chairman Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr. Mahmood Zuhdi Ab Majid at his office in Putrajaya.

Also discussed during the visit which lasted for about an hour were issues concerning Muslim economic empowerment through wakaf (Islamic endowment) and zakat (tithe) institutions as well as homeownership among the Malays in the urban areas.

“I recommended that MDN meet Jakim (the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia) to further discuss on this as well as other matters related to Muslims,“ said Muhyiddin in a posting on his official Facebook page tonight.

The delegates also consist of MDN vice-chairman Tan Sri Dr. Zulkurnain Awang and the council top leadership namely, General Tan Sri Dr. Zulkifeli Mohd, Tun Mohammed Haniff Omar, Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib, Tan Sri Sheikh Ghazali Ab. Rahman and Nordin Mahamud. - Bernama