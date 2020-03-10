Muhyiddin’s 70 member cabinet is bloated, says Teo Nie Ching

PETALING JAYA: Teo Nie Ching (pix), former Deputy Minister of Education criticised the composition of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s new cabinet.

Muhyiddin yesterday announced his ministerial line-up which consists of four senior ministers, 27 ministers, and 38 deputy ministers.

Stating there are 70 ministers, the DAP politician also shared a post by a netizen on her Facebook which said “there will be more politicians’ mouth to feed with the new cabinet.”

Teo Nie Ching lost her ministerial post during the recent shift of political power.