Muhyiddin’s brother and former Muar MP Abdul Aziz passes away

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Muar Member of Parliament Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yassin who is also the elder brother of former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, passed away at the age of 90, here today.

Abdul Aziz’s death was confirmed through a posting on the official Facebook page of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is also the Pagoh MP, here today.

In the Facebook posting, Muhyiddin said he was saddened by the death of his brother at 9.50am today.

“I and my family are saddened by the passing of Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Yassin today. I have lost a brother who had assisted me a lot during my younger days. He had always supported me. May his soul rest in peace.

“May Allah shower mercy on his soul and place him among the righteous,” said Muhyiddin in the Facebook posting.

Funeral prayers will be held at the Muadz Ibn Jabbal Mosque in Kuala Lumpur and buried at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim cemetery in Gombak this afternoon.

Abdul Aziz who was born in Muar on Oct 27, 1932, was the Muar Member of Parliament for one term after winning the seat in the 9th General Election held in 1995.

He was also the Muar UMNO division chief from 1993 to 1995. - Bernama