Muhyiddin: S’gor, N.Sembilan MB posts go to Bersatu if PN wins

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday revealed that the position of the Menteri Besar (MB) of Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will be given to the party if Perikatan Nasional (PN) succeeds in capturing the two states in the next state election (PRN).

He said negotiations involving the distribution of seats and important positions in the government between PN component parties in the six states that will hold the state election have almost been finalised.

“We have negotiated with PAS and other parties that the (MB) positions of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah remain under PAS and God willing based on our survey, we will sweep clean in Kelantan, Kedah, Terengganu.

“In the negotiations, for Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan it was confirmed that if they win, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will be represented by Bersatu as Menteri Besar while for Penang, we are confident that we can reduce the seats of our opponents and if we are destined to win, the position of Chief Minister will be determined by party which gets the most seats,“ he said when winding up the debate at the 5th Bersatu 2022 Annual General Meeting here yesterday.

Muhyiddin who is also the PN chairman said that the effort to capture Selangor from Pakatan Harapan will be led by Bersatu vice president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, PN Information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Bersatu Selangor chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Ansari as joint coordinators.

At a press conference afterwards, Muhyiddin said the status of Bersatu’s account which is now frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will not affect the number of seats that Bersatu will contest in the next PRN.

He admitted that the effort to capture Selangor would not be easy, not to mention the frozen party accounts, but Bersatu and PN had specific strategies to deal with the difficult situation.

Regarding the status of Pejuang’s application to join PN in the upcoming PRN, he said the matter will be discussed by PN Supreme Council in a meeting this week.

In the meantime, the Pagoh MP also said that he will not retract his allegations against former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng as the individual responsible for the decision to reimpose taxes on the Al-Bukhary Foundation.

Muhyiddin claimed that as Minister of Finance, Lim is responsible for the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and certainly the decision to re-impose taxes and a 45 per cent penalty tax on Yayasan Al-Bukhary which is an organisation that does Islamic charity work is also under his responsibility.

“I know why he did that. He was afraid because the decision to cancel the tax exemption happened when he was the Minister of Finance and the IRB under his administration, this is what he needs to explain, instead of giving me a period of time for me to retract my previous statement,“ he said.

Yesterday, Lim gave Muhyiddin until Wednesday (March 15) to apologise for accusing him of canceling the tax exemption for Yayasan Al-Bukhary while he was finance minister or face legal action for defamation. - Bernama