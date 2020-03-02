Muhyiddin says he was appointed PM with majority support of MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said tonight he was appointed as the prime minister after having received the majority support of the members of Parliament.

“I realise that my appointment was not by way of an election. Instead, I was appointed after getting the majority support of the members of the Dewan Rakyat,“ he said in his maiden address to the nation over all local television networks.

Muhyiddin said his appointment is a practice that is provided for by the Federal Constitution in compliance with the principle of parliamentary democracy in Malaysia.

It is with the support of the MPs that he accepted the nomination for prime minister, said Muhyiddin who was sworn in as the country’s eighth prime minister yesterday.

“I know some people are angry with me. As expected, some quarters have labelled me a traitor. Hear me out. I am not a traitor.

“My conscience is clear that my being here is to save the nation from a prolonged crisis,‘’ he said.

Muhyiddin also related the events of the recent political crisis that led to his appointment as the prime minister.

He said the crisis erupted after the former prime minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) stepped down, leaving a vacant position that had to be filled.

“I have no intention to be confrontational with anyone. I just wish to provide a little clarification on what has actually happened so that my sincerity is not questioned.

“I did not covet the post of prime minister. I only came forward to save the situation when the two candidates for prime minister did not get the majority support of the members of the Dewan Rakyat,“ he said.

Muhyiddin said that at the outset, he and all the MPs from Bersatu gave their undivided support to Dr Mahathir for prime minister but, unfortunately, he (Dr Mahathir) failed to garner the majority support from the other MPs.

“This was explained in the statement that was issued by Istana Negara on Feb 28, 2020,” he said.

As such, he said, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong took the wise decision of inviting the heads of all political parties to nominate a candidate who commanded the confidence of the majority of the members of the Dewan Rakyat.

Muhyiddin said it was at this time that he was nominated for prime minister by the Bersatu MPs and other party chiefs who believed that he had the majority support.

“I took some time to think deeply before making a decision. What options did I have? Continue to support Dr Mahathir who had no majority support or accept the nomination for prime minister?”

Muhyiddin said that if he had continued to support Dr Mahathir, the political crisis would have prolonged and Parliament might have been dissolved for a snap election.

As a leader, he said, he had to find a solution and not allow the crisis to prolong.

“It was for that reason that I met Tun Dr Mahathir and asked him to back me. At that meeting, where two party leaders were present, he stated that he was prepared to do so if I had majority support,” he said.

“He (Dr Mahathir) stated this himself in a daily on Feb 27, 2020,” said Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin said with that support, he accepted the nomination for prime minister.

He said that in accordance with Article 43 of the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can appoint a prime minister who commands the confidence of the majority of the members of the Dewan Rakyat.

“In accordance with this provision, His Majesty appointed me as the prime minister. It was the wisdom of His Majesty as the Head of State in discharging the duty in accordance with the Federal Constitution,” he said.

At the conclusion of his address of about 10 minutes, titled ‘An Appeal to Malaysians’, Muhyiddin expressed his highest gratitude to Dr Mahathir for his great service to the nation.

Muhyiddin ended his address with a Malay verse that called on Malaysians to remain united for the sake of their beloved country.

“Bersatu teguh, bercerai roboh.

Bulat air kerana pembentung, bulat manusia kerana muafakat.

Ayuh, bersatulah kita demi tanah air tercinta” - Bernama