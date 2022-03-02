Muhyiddin says Najib ‘talking nonsense’ in run-up to Johor polls

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has denied claims that he has been quiet in Johor elections campaigns compared with Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The Bersatu president said people should not compare him to the former prime minister because the PN machinery is working hard and candidates had been going to the ground daily.

“What do you mean quiet? Najib is talking nonsense because he is a convict. How can you trust him?” he was quoted saying at the launching of PN’s pledge for the people of Johor.

The Pagoh MP said the coalition aims to be the next government of Johor.

Muhyiddin said his coalition will announce its mentri besar candidate when it is ready.

Johor will go to the polls on March 12, while early voting is on March 8.