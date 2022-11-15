Muhyiddin says no to Takiyuddin’s PN-BN alliance claim

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional chairperson Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has shot down PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s claim that the coalition is planning to form a government with BN after GE15.

In a statement, Muhyiddin said PN goes into the 15th general election aiming to form a government on its own.

“PN’s objective in contesting GE15 is to form a government without having to collaborate with BN or Pakatan Harapan.

“As the chairperson of PN, I have never given Takiyuddin the mandate to negotiate with BN towards forming a government post-GE15,“ Muhyiddin said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin’s statement came in response to media reports quoting Takiyuddin claiming PN may work with BN to form the government.