Muhyiddin should have waited to gain power, says Mukhriz

ALOR STAR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his allies should have exercised restraint in seeking federal power as the momentum was with them.

The previously ruling coalition of Pakatan Harapan was struggling under the weight of high expectations from the people, to an extent that if an election was called, Pakatan may have lost, said Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pix).

This can be seen with the consecutive losses in by-elections and the unfavourable public comments about Pakatan’s administration as well as its inability to meet some of the promises made in the last general election.

“We were worried back then, especially with formidable opponents emerging such as the alliance between Umno and PAS to form a large Malay bloc,” Mukhriz said during the first of several briefings for PPBM grassroots here.

Muhyiddin should have waited and gone through the proper channels if he was keen to become prime minister, he added.

But then came the supposed backdoor approach to form the government with the rebel group led by Muhyiddin, the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, formerly the PKR deputy president.

And together with Barisan Nasional and PAS, this Perikatan Nasional alliance was born out of this political crisis, said Mukhriz.

This move was seen as a betrayal of the people’s mandate; it may have given the initiative back to Pakatan and elements of PPBM, who decided to stay loyal to the party’s original cause, said Mukhriz, who is the party’s deputy president.

“People generally do not accept such ways to form a government,” he added.

Mukhriz said his father, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was the predecessor to Muhyiddin, was driven by a need to reduce the political temperature in the country, hence the proposal for a “national unity” government where some key ministerial slots could be filled by technocrats.

“With such professionals at the helm, there will be less politics but more results orientated policies for the good of the country.”

Unfortunately, it could not be accepted and the aftermath is Muhyiddin at the helm but with no clear consensus from either his allies or his opponents.

“We do not know if he truly has the majority on the day he went to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. We have to wait and see.”