Muhyiddin should just answer in court: Nik Nazmi

BATU KAWAN: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) should try to clear his name in court instead of defending himself in public over the corruption charges he is facing, said PKR vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said when several Umno leaders were charged with corruption previously, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman was reported to have said the process should be respected as it was properly conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“I can remember when investigations were conducted against Umno, Muhyiddin said it was a process by MACC and should be respected. Now, it is the same process he described before, and in fact, an independent process.

“They should not be defensive and should let this process proceed as both parties have a case in court. They should use the court process to clear his name,” he told reporters here today.

Nik Nazmi, who is Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister, said this after attending the ‘Our Environment Carnival’ at Stadium Batu Kawan grounds here today, which was launched by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Several PN leaders had alleged that the charges against Muhyiddin were politically motivated and aimed at diverting attention from a major issue affecting Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties.

Last Friday, the former prime minister was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with four counts of corruption involving RM232.5 million and two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million.

Muhyiddin, 76, pleaded not guilty to all the charges. - Bernama