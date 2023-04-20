Muhyiddin should not have issued inflammatory statements in GE15: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as a veteran politician and former prime minister ought to have known that it is undesirable to make public statements that have a tendency to inflame and promote feelings of ill-will during the 15th general election (GE15).

In his reply to Muhyiddin’s defence statement against his defamation suit, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman claimed that Muhyiddin had distorted the truth and disseminated scurrilous falsehoods in respect of his salary as the Selangor Government Economic Adviser, more so when the same had been publicly rebutted by Anwar years ago.

Thus, the plaintiff claimed that Muhyiddin’s statement during an election campaign in Padang Serai in GE15 last year was defamatory and malicious.

“Muhyiddin ought to have known that it is undesirable to make public statements that have a tendency to inflame and promote feelings of ill-will, discontent or hostility between persons and candidates, to induce any elector or voter before, during and after election, more so when such statements are defamatory and malicious in nature.

“Nonetheless, the defendant had proceeded to make the same (impugned slanderous and/or libellous words) via his speeches in an election campaign which are clearly indisputably a contravention of the Election Offences Act 1954,” Anwar said in his reply to the Perikatan Nasional chairman, filed through S.N Nair & Partners dated Feb 16, 2023.

He further claimed that it was not difficult for Muhyiddin to access the publicly available parliamentary Hansard record before making the allegation.

The Tambun MP contended that Muhyiddin has no legal duty to issue allegedly false and malicious statements in the Padang Serai constituency, which is not even the latter’s parliamentary constituency of Pagoh.

In the suit, Anwar, 75, claimed that last Dec 5, Muhyiddin made the slanderous remarks against him in a speech during the ‘Grand Finale Perikatan Nasional Padang Serai’ in Taman Selasih, Kulim, in support of PN candidate in GE15 Datuk Azman Nasrudin, which was attended by a large crowd.

Anwar is seeking, among others, general damages, aggravated damages, exemplary damages and an injunction to prevent Muhyiddin from continuing to publish or distribute similar defamatory statements.

On Jan 17, Muhyiddin in his statement of defence claimed, among others, that Anwar should not be offended by the criticisms and questions he raised in his speech. - Bernama