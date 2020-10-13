Muhyiddin should step down as PM, says Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should step down as prime minister since he has lost majority support in parliament, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said today.

After presenting documents to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Anwar said he has the support of more than 120 MPs.

“I’m thankful to the King for giving me the opportunity to explain and to give the documents which we have registered the majority support among the parliamentarians,” Anwar said a press conference after having an audience with the Agong earlier this morning.

“However, I am not in deposition to say what the King concluded. The King should be given the adequate time to look through all the documents presented to him.”

Anwar said the documents he presented were with validations from various party leaders supporting his motion of becoming the next prime minister.

“The King has assured me to look into it. I assured them was that there is no personal political vendetta or as malicious prosecution as alleged ,“ he said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong will meet party leaders within two or three days before making any decision on Anwar’s claim that he has the backing of more than 120 MPs to form the federal government.