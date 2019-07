KUALA LUMPUR: The police will continue its investigation into the lewd videos allegedly implicating former Santubong PKR youth chief Haziq Abdul Aziz and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali despite being dismissed by the Prime Minister, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

The Home Minister was asked if the police would be able to conduct the probe independently since Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had dismissed the video as fabricated and backed Azmin on the matter.

“A special task force has been formed to thoroughly investigate the matter and the team will be given enough time to conclude the probe.

“I think the prime minister’s is conveying his view of what he feels about the whole situation, but as minister of home affairs, there is already a special task force,” Muhyiddin told reporters at the Parliament’s lobby today.

Muhyiddin pointed out that it is also important for the police to show integrity throughout the investigation.

“There should be no pressure on the task force and I believe the team wouldn’t take very long to conclude the probe. The investigation shouldn’t go on for years.

“Once the report has been completed, it will be forwarded to the attorney-general for review, and further decision,” Muhyiddin said.

Haziq claimed he was one of two men in the videos and accused Azmin of being the other in the lewd videos released last month.

Azmin has consistently rejected the allegation while PKR sacked Haziq last week.

On June 13 Mahathir dismissed the sex clips as likely to be fake, and condemned its use as little more than “dirty tactics” to run down certain individuals.