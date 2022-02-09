Muhyiddin tests positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has tested positive for Covid-19.
In a Facebook post, the Bersatu president said he had undergone a polymerase chain reaction test, which returned a positive result.
Muhyiddin said he will be under home quarantine.
“To those who may have been my close contacts, I advise you to follow the MOH’s protocols,” he said.
Yesterday, Muhyiddin chaired a National Recovery Council meeting, which was attended by several ministers, including Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.