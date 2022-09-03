Muhyiddin: ‘There are corrupt non-Muslims and corrupt Muslims’

PETALING JAYA: There is no need to debate the “root cause of corruption,“ said Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, Muhyiddin reportedly said this when asked to comment on PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s remarks that non-Muslims and non-bumiputeras were the “majority of those causing corruption” at the grassroots.

“All (are capable of corruption). Corruption is quite widespread. There are corrupt non-Muslims and corrupt Muslims.

“It’s not an issue if they’re Muslim or not, but certain people (are corrupt). I think there is no need for people to debate this,“ he reportedly told reporters on the sidelines of the PAS Muktamar in Alor Setar, Kedah today.

Hadi had made the remarks about the root of corruption two weeks ago, prompting 28 police reports lodged against the Marang MP.