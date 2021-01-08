Muhyiddin to announce decision on stricter SOPs on Monday

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be making an announcement regarding the government’s decision for stricter standard operating procedures on Monday.

“The government is still deliberating on this matter. This includes the consideration of stricter SOPs to be implemented, especially in the social sectors to reduce movement,“ Senior Minister (Defence) Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a statement today.

On a related matter, he said 277 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order.

“One individual was remanded while the remaining 276 were issued compounds,” he added.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (67), ignoring social distancing (43), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (102), recreational activities (64) and others (one).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 2,783 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 15,184 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, factories, banks, places of worship and recreational areas.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) saw the arrest of 26 illegal immigrants and nine land vehicles yesterday.

A total of 100,319 individuals have returned to Malaysia through the international border entrance since last July 24 until yesterday.

He said of the total, 540 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment and 7,735 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine.

A total of 92,044 individuals were discharged and allowed to go home.

Until Jan 8, the Human Resources Ministry recorded a total of 119,940 foreign workers having undergone a Covid-19 screening tests involving 4,458 employers.

Of this total, 2,574 screened were confirmed positive while the rest came out negative.

To date, a total of 783 clinics have been involved with this screening programme.