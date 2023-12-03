Muhyiddin to be charged again at Shah Alam Sessions Court

SHAH ALAM: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) will be charged in the Sessions Court here tomorrow in relation to funds in the Bersatu party account.

Based on the e-judiciary check, the case will be heard at the Sessions Court 1 before Judge Rozilah Salleh at 9 am.

Muhyiddin who is Pagoh MP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, is expected to face one charge under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

On March 10, Muhiyddin, 75, claimed trial in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to four charges of corruption amounting to RM232.5 million and two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million. - Bernama