Muhyiddin to find replacement for National Unity Deputy Minister post

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said he will find another candidate to fill the position of Deputy Minister of National Unity after Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing turned down the post.

Accepting the decision made by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president with an open heart, Muhyiddin said he would present the new name to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“It is his (Tiong) choice. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has consented to the appointment. But if he thinks it is not suitable for whatever reason, we will accept that.

“Of course I will have to find a replacement whose appointment will be approved by the King,” he said in a news conference after chairing the first Cabinet meeting here.

Yesterday the media reported that Tiong was absent from the swearing-in ceremony of ministers and deputy ministers at Istana Melawati here.

PDP secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang Rining said the party’s supreme council had agreed that Tiong should reject the post, as it was not befitting of his status as a party chief and a five-term MP.

Muhyiddin however said that he would meet Tiong tomorrow.

“He (Tiong) still wants to serve the country in a different capacity, so I will meet him tomorrow to discuss this,“ he added. - Bernama