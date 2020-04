PETALING JAYA: According to a tweet by BeritaRTM today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) will be giving a special interview today on RTM channels and Astro Awani.

Muhyiddin appeared live on April 23 to announce a two-week extension to the existing Movement Control Order (MCO).

The MCO which began on March 18 was expected to last 2 weeks, however, due to the continuing spread of the Covid-19 virus, the MCO has been extended for a period of 12 weeks thrice.