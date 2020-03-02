Muhyiddin to meet KSN, dept heads on his first day as PM

PUTRAJAYA: Newly-minted Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who began his first day in office today, is scheduled to meet with the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) and heads of departments and agencies to coordinate the administration of the government.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in its statement said no meetings with political leaders had been scheduled for Muhyiddin today.

Muhyiddin, 72, took the oath as the 8th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara yesterday.

Al-Sultan Abdullah consented to the appointment of Muhyiddin in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

Muhyiddin arrived at Perdana Putra which houses the PMO at 8am today to begin his first day in office.

Today, he has meeting appointments with KSN Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Chief of Defence Force Gen. Tan Sri Affendi Buang. — Bernama