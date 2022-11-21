Muhyiddin to reveal SDs signed by MPs who support him to be PM

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he will show statutory declaration (SD) from members of parliament as proof that the coalition has enough numbers and support to form the government.

Muhyiddin said claims by Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that BN had never discussed with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) about offering the party’s support to PN in order to form the government, would not prevent the PN from forming the federal government with the support of Members of Parliament (MP).

“If any MP decides to support me based on the Federal Constitution to become the Prime Minister, that is the MP’s rights. The constitution says if anyone wished to become the prime minister, he or she must receive the support of a majority of MPs, at least 112,“ he told reporters after chairing a Bersatu supreme council meeting here yesterday.

Muhyiddin added that the Anti Party Hopping Act does not prevent any party, even if not under the PN, to offer their support for me to become the prime minister.

“This is because they do not leave their party but offer their support as individuals and as MP. That is not wrong according to the Act,“ he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong had decreed that leaders of coalitions and political parties must inform Istana Negara of the agreed coalition to form a government by 2pm today.

Leaders were also asked to submit the name of their respective Prime Minister candidate by then.

In the 15th General Election (GE15) which was concluded yesterday, Pakatan Harapan (PH) emerged as the party with the highest number of parliamentary seats with 82, followed by PN (73), Barisan Nasional (30), GPS (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) (six), Parti Warisan (three) and one each by Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

Two seats were won by independent candidates.

The simple majority needed to form the government is 112 seats. - Bernama