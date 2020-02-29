Muhyiddin to seek audience with Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he will seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at the Istana Negara this morning.

“Our aim is to do our best to save the country from what is going on (political situation),” he told reporters before leaving for the Istana Negara from his residence in Bukit Damansara here at 10 am.

Several politicians and party presidents accompanied Muhyiddin, including PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa and PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hasan.

“Our aim is sincere and we ask all Malaysians to pray for our efforts to be given the support and prayer for success; I hope Allah will grant it,” he added.

Yesterday, Bersatu, Barisan Nasional and PAS issued separate statements endorsing Muhyiddin as their candidate for the post of prime minister. - Bernama