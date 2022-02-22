Muhyiddin to Zahid: ‘I don’t lie’

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) says Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had the right to take a “sumpah laknat”, to deny the “pile of files” allegations, but maintained that was the truth.

The Perikatan Nasional chairman said he was not lying about the Umno president coming to his house with a pile of documents asking for help with the latter’s corruption case.

“I don’t have to take the oath because I did not lie. When you’re talking to the people, speak the truth, don’t lie. There is evidence, and I have shown the witnesses. But if he wants to take an oath multiple times, it’s up to him,“ he said after chairing a National Recovery Council meeting today.

Sumpah laknat literally means “curse swear”, and is an oath a Muslim makes to God, asking for divine retribution in the form of a curse against the other party if the latter is lying.

It is also not officially recognised in Malaysia’s Shariah laws, which are administered separately by each state.

Last week, during a ceramah in Tangkak, Muhyiddin claimed that Zahid had visited his home with piles of files.

He said Zahid had allegedly pleaded with him to help in his corruption cases.

Responding to the Bersatu president, Zahid said he was prepared to take a sumpah laknat to refute Muhyiddin’s allegations.

He also challenged Muhyiddin to take a sumpah laknat to back up his allegations.