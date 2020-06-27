Muhyiddin visits Haji Muhammad Yassin mosque in Pagoh

MUAR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today visited the Haji Muhammad Yassin Mosque located in the Pagoh Higher Education Hub in Bandar Universiti Pagoh here.

He was accompanied by his wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman and Bukit Kepong assemblyman, Dr Sahruddin Jamal, the former Mentri Besar of Johor, in the tour of the mosque.

The mosque costing RM39.8 million, was built on an 11.71 acre site, was named after Muhyiddin’s father Muhammad Yassin Mohamad, who was a renowned religious teacher in Muar district.

According to a representative of the mosque project director of the State Public Works Department, Alias Mohd Zin, the new mosque, which can accommodate a congregation of 3,500 people began construction on April 4, 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in September 2020.

The mosque also has various facilities including an Islamic Garden and eight units of quarters for the imam, bilal and siak. - Bernama