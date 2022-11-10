Muhyiddin wants allocation of seats for PN in Pahang to be resolved quickly

TEMERLOH: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wants discussions to be held so as to quickly resolve the distribution of state and Parliament seats for PN in Pahang.

Muhyiddin said the party does not have much time to resolve the allocation of seats since the Parliament has already been dissolved yesterday and the Election Commission (EC) will ensure the 15th General Election is held within 60 days.

“...if everyone agrees, we at the central can quickly endorse the list. We will work and contest under only one banner. Bersatu, PAS or Gerakan need not have separate centres. We will work as one team,” said Muhyiddin in his speech at the launch of Pahang’s PN at Dewan Al-Makmur, here yesterday.

During the launch, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai and Pahang PN chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah were also present.

Pahang’s administration is under Barisan Nasional (BN) after the BN won 25 of the 42 state seats contested in the 14 General Election while Pakatan Harapan won (nine) and PAS (eight).

As for the 14 Parliament seats contested, BN won nine, Pakatan Harapan won (four) while Bersatu has one seat which is held by Saifuddin (Indera Mahkota) after he announced his exit from PKR in 2020. - Bernama