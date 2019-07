KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has denied signing a statutory declaration supporting the transition of the post of Prime Minister from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Muhyiddin, who is also Home Minister, said the sworn declaration dated July 2 was fake and was aimed at tarnishing his name.

“I strongly deny that I have signed a sworn declaration on the prime minister’s post-hand-over from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as said in social media. The document is false.

“I have asked the police to investigate the spread of this fake document which I think is intended at tarnishing my good name,“ he said in a statement on his official Facebook.

In the evening, the social media spotted two separate declarations claiming that Muhyiddin and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi supported the move.

Meanwhile, in a posting on Facebook, Ahmad Zahid also denied he had signed the sworn allegations.

“I strongly deny it. I did not sign the letter, which is an evil slander committed by those who are desperate and irresponsible to destroy me as the President of Umno.

“I wish to state that all Umno’s big decisions are decided by the party as a whole, not by me individually,“ he said. — Bernama