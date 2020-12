KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) has opened a haemodialysis centre as one of its welfare initiatives to help patients who are in need of the service.

Sabah Special Functions Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said that the centre, located on the first floor of Wisma MUIS, Sembulan, here, was set up in a collaboration with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF).

He said that the centre, called MUIS-NKF Dialysis Centre, is equipped with 12 haemodialysis machines and is capable of treating up to 36 patients daily.

“The centre is open to all patients registered under MUIS’ Zakat (tithe) and Fitrah Division, where treatment costs will be fully borne by the division.

“It is also open for those registered under the Health Ministry and Social Security Organisation (Socso), where treatment costs will be partly borne,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Mohd Arifin said that a similar centre would be opened at a MUIS owned building in Tebobon, Sepanggar, near here, early next year.

He said that MUIS was also planning to open haemodialysis centres in other districts such as Beaufort, so that more patients could benefit from the service.

“I think this is a really good programme, as it helps our brothers and sisters who need the service for their health,” he said, adding that the centre was realised from money collected from business and income tithes. -Bernama