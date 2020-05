GEORGE TOWN: A former minister has called on the authorities to rescind some of the relaxation of the movement control order (MCO) in view of growing public concerns that the country may contract another wave of Covid-19.

With hindsight on what befell Japan, Singapore and Canada which opened up too early, Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusuf Rawa (pix), who served as a minister in the prime minister’s department, said certain MCO measures are needed as precautionary measuees.

Rather than relaxing, there is a need to tighten them, especially on foreign workers and those listed as vulnerable groups, Mujahid said in an interview.

Firstly, he said that restaurants should only be reopened if their workers undergo testing for the virus and are working or living in an environment which permits social distancing with access to sanitising measures and protective attire.

He said nasi kandar outlets have, by practice, many foreign workers who should be tested by the public health authorities if the outlets are to be reopened.

Stressing that he has nothing against such outlets, Mujahid said there is a need for the owners to take precautionary measures to assure their customers that the recommendations by the health authorities are followed to the tee.

Secondly, Mujahid said Malaysians need to be made aware that this virus can only be contained if all segments of society buy into the need to practice safety measures such as social distancing, hand washing and wearing surgical masks.

Mujahid also proposed that surau in green zone districts be allowed to reopen under tight supervision as it is Ramadan now.

The surau committee should only allow up to 15 congregation members and prayers are held with social distancing measures in mind as well as to shorten the reciting of some prayers.

But he agrees that mosques and crowd gathering facilities should not be allowed to be reopened pending the all-clear by the health authorities.

The same principle should apply to the committees overseeing other small places of worship such as shrines and mini - temples.

Mujahid hopes that the new government is wired up to what plagues the country economically besides the need to fight Covid - 19.