Mujahid issues letter demanding apology from PAS president

PARIT BUNTAR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof has issued a letter demanding that PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang retracts his statement titled ‘Ijazahnya ada, akalnya kerdil’ (he has a degree, but little brain).

Mujahid said the statement that was also published by Harakah Daily, despite being written indirectly, had referred to him.

“Based on the statement that was being played up and had gone viral as though I had said that the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) did not go to university, and had no degree although I did not say so.

“But what I had not said had been turned into an article titled. He has a degree but has a small brain and clearly this was indirectly referring to a minister, certainly, it’s me,” he said at a media conference after opening the Annual General Meeting of the Malaysian Pensioners Association for the Kerian district, here today.

According to Mujahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Parit Buntar, the publication of the article affected his image beside spreading fake news.

However, Mujahid was uncertain whether the letter had been sent by his office or otherwise.

“I have issued a letter for a withdrawal (of the statement) and tender an apology because it is impossible for someone who wrote the article but denies it,” he said adding the follow-up action would depend on what Hadi would do. — Bernama