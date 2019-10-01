Mujahid rubbishes Umno Youth claims on TH equities

PETALING JAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa (pix) has ridiculed claims that Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) had disposed of equities worth RM2.6 billion.

He said the claims, by Umo Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, were meant to slander TH and the government.

Asyraf had earlier urged Mujahid to clarify a recent news portal report that RM2.6 billion worth of TH equities had been disposed of.

Mujahid noted that Asyraf had recently alleged that TH had sold its stake in Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB). He said such statements could have a negative impact on the stock market and seriously undermine the image of TH.