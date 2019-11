PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa (pix) has expressed his sadness and disappointment at the death of a tahfiz pupil at a centre in Lanchang, Temerloh, who was found with bruises on his body.

In his condolence message to the family of the victim, in a statement today, Mujahid said: ‘’I am very sad when a child who was seven-years-old, just starting to know the world, had become a victim.

He, in the meantime, said he believed in the efficiency of the police to investigate the case and hoped the result of the investigation would reveal the cause of death.

According to the report, the pupil at an unregistered tahfiz centre in Lanchang, had died with bruise marks on his body, yesterday.

Subsequently, three teenagers, aged 13, who were also students at the tahfiz centre, were detained to help in investigation over his death.

Meanwhile, Mujahid advised parents to send their children to study at registered tahifz centres or religious schools. — Bernama