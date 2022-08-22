Mujahid to Najib: Why drag religion to your court case?

PETALING JAYA: Former religious affairs minister Mujahid Yusof Rawa expressed regret over the ‘sumpah laknat’ sworn by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak with regard to his ongoing legal battles.

“Najib’s action of swearing an oath at the Kampung Baru Mosque yesterday is deeply regrettable. It was an effort to drum up religious sentiments among his supporters while he was still on trial at the Federal Court.

“He resorted to this after various efforts to postpone his appeal had failed.

“It was even more regrettable when he gathered his supporters to witness his oath including a religious speaker,“ he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

Yesterday, Najib recited the sumpah laknat oath at the Kampung Baru mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

In his oath, Najib claimed that he did not realise that the RM42 million that had been transferred to his account came from SRC International Sdn Bhd.