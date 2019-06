KEPALA BATAS: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusuf Rawa is resigning as Penang chairman of Parti Amanah Nasional (Amanah) in line with a new political culture he wants to advocate.

Mujahid, who oversees the country’s Islamic religious affairs portfolio, said Amanah members prefer leaders who can devote their energy and commitment towards the task of governing the country.

“I am preoccupied with my duties as a federal minister. There are better persons here who can lead Amanah in Penang,“ he said at the Penang Amanah Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house today.

However, he will remain as national vice-president of the party.

“The new political culture that Amanah is trying to advocate in the post-Barisan Nasional era calls for collective leadership to steer the country back onto its progressive path,“ Mujahid said.

He also spoke out against the use of gutter politics that resort to uploading sex-related videos to smear the reputation of rivals.

“Islam does not condone such practices and it should be stopped,“ he said.

He took PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to task for accusing youth in Pakatan Harapan of lacking in strong moral standing.

“It is wrong of Hadi to assume that youth do not have strong moral fibre. They will only support leaders who have a vision and are forward-thinking, not a party like PAS which continues to harp on past issues,“ he added.