Mukah police looking for next-of-kin of hit-and-run victim

SIBU: Police are looking for the next of kin of an unidentified man who was killed in a hit-and-run incident at KM 74, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu early this morning.

Mukah district police chief, DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said they were alerted to the incident at 6.30 am by a member of the public.

He said upon arrival at the scene, the police found a motionless body lying on the road.

“The victim, believed to be local and in his 20s, was clad only in black trousers and was discovered with severe head injuries. There were no identification documents found on him.

“The victim’s body has been sent to the Mukah Hospital,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Muhamad Rizal said that the police had informed the heads of the longhouses located near the scene of the incident, but as of this afternoon, they had been unable to locate the victim’s next of kin.

He added that efforts were underway to track down the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident, which was believed to be travelling towards Sibu from Bintulu and that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Muhamad Rizal urged those with missing family members to contact the nearest police station.

He also urged witnesses to the incident to contact Insp Mohd Rahmat Jalimin at 011-31627137 or the Mukah district police headquarters at 084-871222. - Bernama