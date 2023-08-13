Mukah polytechnic staff killed in road crash

IBU: A Mukah Polytechnic staff was killed when a Perodua Bezza he was travelling in collided with a Perodua Alza driven by an elderly person at Kilometre 7, Jalan Mukah-Oya, about 157 kilometres from here yesterday.

Mukah district police chief DSP Muhammad Rizal Alias ​​identified the victim killed in the 8 pm crash as Dimas Masri Hasnawi, 48, who was travelling in the car with his wife and their three children.

He said the family was on their way from Mukah to Oya, while the other car, with a 74-year-old man at the wheel, and four passengers, was heading towards the opposite direction.

Preliminary investigations found that the senior citizen was believed to have lost control of the wheel, causing the car to veer into the opposite lane and crashed into the Perodua Bezza driven by Dimas’ wife, he said when contacted here today.

He said Dimas, who was in the front passenger seat, died at the scene, while his wife and children, as well as the driver and passengers in the other car were injured in the crash.

All the injured were sent to a hospital for treatment, while Dimas’ body was sent to Mukah Hospital for post-mortem. -Bernama