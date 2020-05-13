Mukhriz asserts he still has enough support to stay as MB

ALOR STAR: Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir is still adamant about staying on as Kedah Mentri Besar even though the numbers are stacked heavily against him.

He is even planning to move a vote of confidence in his leadership at the state assembly although it is unlikely to save him.

He said that at a meeting today the remaining eight members of the state executive council decided that his legitimacy as mentri besar should be determined in a vote of confidence at the state assembly.

A 14-day notice is required when calling for an emergency session of the state legislature.

Mukhriz made it to the mentri besar’s office after the general elections in 2008 on the support of 19 (including himself) state assemblymen, giving him a razor thin margin of only two seats in the 36-seat House.

But six of his supporters, four of whom are fellow members of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), pulled the rug from under him on Tuesday, leaving him with only 13 seats in the state legislature. (The other two rebels are from PKR.)

Current opposition leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor of PAS has asked him to step aside but Mukhriz remains defiant.

PAS, with 15 seats, leads the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Kedah. Umno has two seats and with the addition of the six who crossed over, PN now has 23 seats, against Mukhriz’s 13, a comfortable majority.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is Jeneri state assemblyman, is likely to be PN’s pick for mentri besar.

To support his claim that he is still the mentri besar, Mukhriz said the “best” way to unseat a government in Kedah is through a vote in the state assembly.

“It is very clear how the mentri besar is appointed, but to topple one, there are many interpretations (of the law),” he said today.

“I am still the mentri besar and the state government still stands. Therefore claims that the government has collapsed is not true,” he said.

He also pointed out that “no government can simply be ousted through a press conference”. “There must be documents and due process must be observed,” he said at his own press conference.

The rebel six had announced their decision to defect at a press conference on Tuesday.

Mukhriz, who is Air Hitam assemblyman, said the opposition should seek an audience with the Sultan to explain the current political developments to him.

Those who remain loyal to him are the remaining five PKR assemblymen, four Parti Amanah Nasional representatives, and one from his own party, apart from himself.

One of the two PKR rebels, Azman Nasrudin, declared his support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Muhyiddin is also Bersatu president.

Bersatu is in the usual position of being on both sides of the fence. One faction led by Muhyiddin has teamed by with PN to form the federal government as well as several state administrations.

Opposing him is another faction led by party chairman and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.