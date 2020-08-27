Mukhriz confirms daughter, son-in-law held for breaching RMCO

TANJUNG MALIM: Former Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir (pix) confirmed today that his daughter and son-in-law were among 29 people detained by police at a pub in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (Aug 23).

He said that his daughter and her husband were arrested for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and had each been compounded RM1,000.

“It’s true, my daughter and son-in-law were taken to the police station in the early morning with 27 others for breaching the RMCO,” he told reporters after attending the Sepetang Bersama (An Evening With) Tun Dr Mahathir programme at Felda Besout 3 near here.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said that in the 1.20am raid on Sunday, police arrested 29 individuals, including the daughter of a prominent person, at a pub in Taman Tun Dr Ismail for being at the premises past the operating time allowed under the RMCO.

Mukhriz, who is the Jerlun Member of Parliament, praised the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for being fair in taking action.

“They deserve to be compounded. According to the law, must pay without discount and the police strictly enforced the law without practising favouritism, that is important,” he said, adding that he was disappointed because he had always advised his family members not to violate the RMCO.

Asked if the case would affect the Slim state by-election campaign, Mukhriz, who is among the founders of Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang), replied: “No effect, because these two things are not related.”

The Slim by-election on Saturday (Aug 29) will witness a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz and two Independent candidates, S. Santhasekaran and lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, who is backed by Pejuang.

Pejuang had submitted an official application for registration as a political party to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on Aug 19. — Bernama