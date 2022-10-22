Mukhriz: GTA and PN discussing possible cooperation in GE15

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) have begun talks to explore a possible political cooperation ahead of the 15th General Election (GE15), NST reports.

GTA pro-tem deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pix) said he was hopeful the talks would lead to an official negotiation between both coalitions.

“It is still at the initial stage of discussion where we are discussing the concept but the initial response from PN seemed positive,“ he reportedly told reporters today.

Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported as stressing that the proposed cooperation would be subject to the terms outlined by GTA.