Mukhriz: Pejuang accepts Dr Mahathir’s resignation as party chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has accepted Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to step down as chairman of the party.

Pejuang president Datuk Seri Muhkriz Mahathir said the party’s Central Executive Council and members nationwide held Dr Mahathir’s services, thoughts, guidance and leadership throughout his tenure as party chairman in high esteem.

“We express our endless appreciation to Ayahanda Tun. Only Allah SWT can repay his services to us,” he said in a statement here today.

It was reported earlier that Dr Mahathir had officially resigned as chairman of the party established in August 2020.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz said Pejuang will continue Dr Mahathir’s struggles, legacy and spirit for religion, nation and country.

“Despite stepping down as chairman, Tun remains a member of Pejuang.

“We believe Tun will continue to give constructive and critical views on the future of Malaysia as an outstanding statesman,” he said. - Bernama