Mukhriz remains as Kedah MB

ALOR STAR: Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir will remain in his post for now after receiving the majority of support from the state legislature assembly.

Mukhriz told a press conference that he will continue to lead the state after he was supported by the parties here.

He was also given the go ahead to continue after getting the nod by the state palace here.

There are 36 state legislative assembly seats in Kedah, with PAS occupying 15, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (6), PKR (7), Amanah (4), Umno (2) and DAP (2).