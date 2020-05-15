Mukhriz’s position to be decided after state reps’ audience with Sultan

GEORGE TOWN: Embattled Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir’s position as Kedah Mentri Besar will be decided after the 36-member state legislative assembly complete their audience with the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah at Wisma Darul Aman, here today.

PAS Opposition Leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, the Jeneri assemblyman, said his party, its allies in Barisan Nasional and the two rebels from PKR as well as some elected representatives from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) have a clear majority to form a Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

By convention, the Rulers of Sultanate states have the discretion to appoint the mentri besar, said Universiti Sains Malaysia’s political scientist Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian.

Mukhriz may challenge the process in court, claiming that he also holds statutory declarations (SDs) of the same six backbenchers who had purportedly crossed over to the PN side.

The SDs were allegedly signed in support of Mukhriz as mentri besar.

He also cited a need to complete the task in containing the Covid-19 pandemic after Kedah attained the status as a green zone six weeks ago.

Mukhriz, 55, has said the best way for the change of government in Kedah is through the legislative sitting via a no-confidence motion tabled by Sanusi.

The next sitting of the legislative assembly is in six months, but an emergency session can be called if the Opposition submits the motion.

As of 11am today, Mukhriz only has a count of five PKR assemblymen, two PPBM including him, four Parti Amanah Nasional representatives and two from DAP - a total number of 13 versus 23 which Sanusi had earlier claimed he has.

Kuah assemblyman Mohd Firdaus Ahmad reportedly is unsure of his allegiance after meeting his mentor, former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed on Thursday.

It is learnt that over the weekend, the state government under Mukhriz will change its line-up of state executive councillors.

Under the state constitution, the state exco members in Perlis and Kedah need to have their terms renewed every year.

Sunway University’s political analyst Dr Wong Chin Huat argued that a minority government can survive until it is sacked by the legislature via the no-confidence motion.

But the political uncertainty may impede Kedah as the civil service and the business community may not be able to make decisions until the situation is clear.