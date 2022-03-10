Mukhriz slams Azmin for making ‘rude’ statements about Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pix) has slammed claims made by Datuk Seri Azmin Ali that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had “forgotten” why he stepped down as prime minister in February 2020.

Azmin allegedly said the Langkawi MP appeared confused about the reasons for his resignation when both leaders met recently.

However, Mukhriz refuted Azmin’s allegations and slammed the Gombak MP as “rude” through an Instagram post today.

“Don’t be rude. When did Dr Mahathir sit down and speak to you for two hours?,“ Mukhriz wrote.

It was reported that during a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) gathering in Selangor recently, Azmin had alleged that Dr Mahathir could not recall the reasons for his resignation.