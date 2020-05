ALOR STAR: After days of denial, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has finally conceded the position of mentri besar of Kedah.

However, the Air Hitam assemblyman has sworn that he will keep his political struggle alive despite having suffered several setbacks.

In a noble gesture, he even offered his successor Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor his best wishes.

Sanusi, the Jeneri assemblyman and until now the opposition leader in the state assembly, was sworn in as the new mentri besar.

“Pakatan Harapan and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will continue to fight on here. We will be steadfast in upholding the people’s mandate and we will become a credible opposition until the next general election is called,” he said.

The next elections must be held before Sept 16, 2023.

Sanusi has secured 23 of the 36 seats in the Kedah legislative assembly to form the next government.

He will have a comfortable majority of 13 seats, compared with only four for Mukhriz when he served as mentri besar.

He is the third mentri besar of Kedah in less than five years.

This is the second time that Mukhriz has lost the mentri besar job mid-term.

In 2016, then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had him sacked for allegedly working against the interests of Barisan Nasional, then the ruling coalition.

Mukhriz has pointed the finger at Najib for his second ouster although he is no longer in power and is facing a litany of corruption charges.

He alleged that Najib is the “power behind the throne” in the Perikatan Nasional government.

“It is because Najib wants the corruption charges against him dropped,” he alleged.

Mukhriz also claimed that he still has an “excellent relationship” with the 23 assemblymen who now make up the state leaders and government backbenchers.

“I was informed that they only acted on orders to remove me.

“It has nothing to do with my abilities. It’s just political brinkmanship,” he said.

In the end, he added, the people become the victims.

Mukhriz said he would still be the mentri besar if he had not declared that he would challenge Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the post of Bersatu president or if his father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had not made clear his intention to move a vote of no-confidence against Muhyddin when Parliament sits today.