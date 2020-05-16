Mukhriz to know fate today?

GEORGE TOWN: Embattled Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pix) may only last in his post till the end of today after the 36 assemblymen complete their audience with the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, at Wisma Darul Aman here.

State Opposition Leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who is PAS’ Jeneri assemblyman, said the Islamist party together with its allies in Barisan Nasional and the two rebels from PKR as well as some elected representatives from Mukhriz’s party - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) -would prove beyond reasonable doubt that they have a clear majority to form a Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

PN now also controls the federal government with PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

But Mukhriz is not giving up without a fight, even mulling the possibility of challenging the process in court, claiming that he also holds statutory declarations (SDs) of the same six backbenchers who had purportedly crossed over to the PN side.

The SDs were allegedly signed in support of Mukhriz as mentri besar.

He also cited a need to complete the task in containing the Covid-19 pandemic after Kedah was declared a green zone six weeks ago.

Mukhriz has decided to take the unique path to remain in power by insisting that the best way for the change of government in Kedah is through the legislative sitting via a no-confidence motion tabled by Sanusi.

It is an unprecedented political manoeuvre by Mukhriz to continue to remain in his post despite only having minority support in the assembly.

The next sitting of the legislative assembly is within the next six months but an emergency session can be called if the Opposition submits a motion.

As of 11am today, Mukhriz only has five PKR assemblymen, two PPBM including him, four Parti Amanah Nasional representatives and two from DAP - a total number of 13 versus 23 which Sanusi had earlier claimed he has.

Kuah assemblyman Mohd Firdaus Ahmad reportedly is unsure of his allegiance after meeting his mentor, former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, on Thursday.

Sunway University political analyst Dr Wong Chin Huat argued that a minority government can survive until it is sacked by the legislature (via the no-confidence motion).

But the political uncertainty may impede Kedah as the civil service and the business community may not be able to make decisions until the situation is clear.

Wong added that Mukhriz’s future as a politician depends on what his father Mahathir does in trying to stay relevant in politics.

“In Malay politics that has got more fragmented than ever before, pedigree is still an asset,“ he said.