Mukhriz: Tun M still Bersatu chairman (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has always been Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) choice for prime minister, according to its deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has never been considered for the job,” he added.

“We are going to abide by the decision made by the Bersatu supreme council that the candidate for PM was Tun and only Tun, never Muhyiddin. Also, any rumours that Mahathir is not the chairman is false,” he told reporters after an impromptu meeting featuring Mahathir was held at Yayasan Kepimpinan Putrajaya today.

He said the Bersatu supreme council has decided to rescind Mahathir’s resignation as Bersatu chairman on Feb 24.

He also said the leaders aligned to Mahathir will explain to members that Muhyiddin has never been the favoured candidate.

Meanwhile, Bersatu youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he took up politics to fight corruption, and he wants to clean up politics.

“As a youth we have to be brave. I do not agree to work with Umno en bloc because there are those who are corrupt and I refuse to work with them. If action is taken against me, so be it,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Although Mahathir did not address the reporters after the meeting, in a Facebook live video broadcast by Parti Amanah Negara, Mahathir explained that he asked Muhyiddin if he was willing to work with Umno.

“I asked him that, and he said yes, he is willing to work with Umno en bloc. And I was unwilling to do so. I told him I can only work with certain Umno members,” he said in the video.

He also asked Muhyiddin if he wants to be Prime Minister, to which he claims that Muhyiddin also said yes.

To a question by a Bersatu member, Mahathir also said that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was used as a tool for Muhyiddin to begin the political crisis as they see it today.