Mukhriz vows to defend Bersatu administration in Kedah

ALOR STAR: Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir has vowed to defend Kedah as the last state being led by a mentri besar from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) following the political developments in the country.

After the collapse of Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, which saw the mentri besar from Bersatu being replaced with that from another party, and the similar changes anticipated in Perak, Kedah becomes Bersatu’s last hope to retain its power.

According to Mukhriz, even though Bersatu had pulled out of the PH coalition at the federal level, the situation is quite different in Kedah as Bersatu chose to remain with PH to form the state government.

“We lost Johor, and we will probably lose Perak too, the only state left for Bersatu is Kedah Darul Aman, but we are also in a very precarious situation right now.

“For the sake of our party and all our struggles, we must fight tooth and nail to defend the state and never ever surrender it to PAS,” he said in his speech at a Bersatu event here Wednesday night.

Also present were Bersatu Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Ir Amiruddin Hamzah.

For the record, of the total 36 state seats in Kedah, PAS holds 15; followed by PKR (seven), Bersatu (six) and Amanah (four), while DAP and Umno have two each. — Bernama