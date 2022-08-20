Muktamar: No motion yet to discuss PAS cooperation with Umno - Takiyuddin

ALOR SETAR: PAS has yet to receive a motion to be discussed and debated at its upcoming general assembly on whether it should continue its political cooperation with Umno through Muafakat Nasional (MN).

Instead, secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said some divisions have proposed to strengthen the ummah and MN, in line with the party’s stance.

“We have 197 divisions nationwide submitting their motions to PAS Central and so far we have not decided on the motions to be debated at the party’s 68th annual assembly on Sept 3 and 4.

“Among the motions raised was regarding MN but they were nothing short of stressing the need to unite the ummah and so far we have not received any motion that contradicts the party’s principles,“ he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said PAS’ stance on unification of the ummah is very clear and not only limited to Umno, but include other parties in ensuring political stability for the sake of the well-being of the country.

Takiyuddin said PAS was also trying to find a way to avoid a clash with UMNO in the 15th general election (GE15) which is seen to be detrimental to the solidarity of the ummah.

“We contest in the election in order to win, there are situations where there will be more than two-cornered fights and if both parties from the friendly coalition lose, the other third party will win, so efforts to avoid this from happening will be our priority, “ he said

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin said 1,300 delegates will be attending this year’s assembly to be held at the Kedah PAS Complex here, which is likely to be the last meeting before the upcoming GE15.

In addition, he said PAS has also invited representatives from Perikatan Nasional component parties, Umno top leadership and Gerakan Tanah Air chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the annual assemblies for the Ulama Wing, Youth Wing, Wanita Wing, PAS Supporters and Assabiqun (veterans) would be held on Sept 1 and 2. - Bernama